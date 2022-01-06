Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $20,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

