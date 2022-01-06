Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 5,489 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

