Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 939 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

GMED opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

