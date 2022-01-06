Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 480,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.