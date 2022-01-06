Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after buying an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after buying an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after buying an additional 185,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 53.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

