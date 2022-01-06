Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.89 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

