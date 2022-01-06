Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.17 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

