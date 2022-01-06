Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $163.63 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

