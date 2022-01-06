Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

