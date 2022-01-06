Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

TRN opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

