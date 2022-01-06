Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at UBS Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

