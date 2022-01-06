Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $464.69

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.69 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.27). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.06), with a volume of 17,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £197.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.88.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($50,934.25). Also, insider Caroline Stephens bought 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($13,014.28). Insiders have bought 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last ninety days.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

