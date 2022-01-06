Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $464.69

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.69 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.27). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 450 ($6.06), with a volume of 17,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £197.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.88.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon bought 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($50,934.25). Also, insider Caroline Stephens bought 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($13,014.28). Insiders have bought 12,638 shares of company stock worth $6,191,621 in the last ninety days.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

