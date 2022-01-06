trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.33. trivago shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 11,233 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Get trivago alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its position in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.