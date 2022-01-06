Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading Down 5.1%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 228,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 181,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.
Troika Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRKA)
Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.
