Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading Down 5.1%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 228,622 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 181,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

