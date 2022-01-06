Truist Financial Corp Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,777 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

