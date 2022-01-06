Truist Financial Corp Has $27.91 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

SHW opened at $336.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.