Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,030 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

