Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,464 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of National Grid worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG opened at $71.75 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $73.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

