Truist Financial Corp Sells 255 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.27 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

