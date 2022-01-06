Truist Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 77,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.