Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $167.83. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 167.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

