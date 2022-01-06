Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $2,843,280.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34.

On Monday, November 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 464,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,930. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.