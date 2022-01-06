Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 641,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,810 shares of company stock worth $12,121,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE KNX opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

