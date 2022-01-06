Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TRCA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

