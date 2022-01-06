Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TRCA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.