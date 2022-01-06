Tycoon (TYC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,942.00

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $222,942.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

