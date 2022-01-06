UBS Group Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $234.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $232.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $147.40 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.