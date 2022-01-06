UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,141 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.