UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. UiPath has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

