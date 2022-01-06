ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 13,001 Shares

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,530.81 ($14,190.55).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($5,053.23).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,951.08).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,380 ($5,902.17).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,804.34).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,495.98).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($28,917.94).

ULS stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.10) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.77. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £52.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

