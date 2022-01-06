Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Sells $138,000.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. 351,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

