Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for approximately 2.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.78% of Ultra Clean worth $53,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 34.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

UCTT opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

