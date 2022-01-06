Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.