Umbrella Network 1-Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $20.11 million and $1.31 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00182993 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.