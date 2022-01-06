UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNF opened at $196.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 38.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

