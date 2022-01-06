Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

UNP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.98. 20,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,099. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

