United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.00

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.12. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 2,058 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,513 shares of company stock worth $197,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.