United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 378,506 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

