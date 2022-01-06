Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello Sells 216,944 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
U stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 2.31.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
