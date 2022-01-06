Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Universal has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

Shares of UVV opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Universal by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

