Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 6.5%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 40,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 49,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

