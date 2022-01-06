Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,033. The company has a market cap of $554.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.