Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.29

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 40104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

