UREEQA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $35,148.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.07889519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00076091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,254.05 or 1.00099887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008010 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

