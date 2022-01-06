USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

