USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

