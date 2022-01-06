Validity (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00012430 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $691,946.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,480,887 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,954 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

