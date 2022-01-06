Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,315,000.

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

