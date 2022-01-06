Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,848. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

