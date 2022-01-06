Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,617 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

