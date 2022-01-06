Van ECK Associates Corp Has $422,000 Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

